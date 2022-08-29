2 Phoenix police officers taken to hospital after shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say that the shooting happened near 26th Ave and Deer Valley. Both officers are being taken to the hospital, and officials say they are still investigating. The Deer Valley Road offramp and Pinnacle Peak frontage road is closed due to a heavy police presence, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No further details are available at this time. This story is still developing.

