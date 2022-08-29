Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

2 men dead, another critically hurt after apparent shooting in Mesa

Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early...
Mesa police found two men dead and another hurt when responding to a shots fired call early Monday morning.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting that left two men dead and another hurt overnight in Mesa.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, Mesa police officers were dispatched to the report of shots fired at an apartment complex on East McKellips Road between Mesa Drive and North Horne. When officers arrived, they found three men with injuries.

TRENDING: ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say another man has been taken into custody, but so far no details have been released on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona continues dealing with teacher shortage
A Holbrook Indian School bus was carrying 19 students, including Kiarra Alma Gordon, when it...
Teen girl killed, 6 others seriously hurt in school bus crash on I-40 in eastern Arizona
Glendale police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit by a truck early Monday morning at...
Bicyclist seriously hurt after being hit by truck in Glendale
Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
ATF responding after 3 dead, 2 police officers injured in north Phoenix shoot-out