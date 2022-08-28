Two-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-year-old girl is in the hospital after being pulled from a Phoenix apartment complex pool.

Phoenix fire crews were called to a possible drowning in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Dunlap in Phoenix. When firefighters arrived they found an unresponsive 2-year-old girl who was undergoing CPR from bystanders. The firefighters continued CPR and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officials say they don’t know how long she was in the water or her current condition at this time.

