Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn

Police say a teen girl and her adult boyfriend took off with their newborn last week.
Police say a teen girl and her adult boyfriend took off with their newborn last week.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a teenage girl, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn after they went missing earlier this week.

A missing person’s flyer says Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, was last seen with her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, on Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. They were reportedly with their newborn son Lionel as well. Police say they are concerned for their welfare. Exact details on what led up to their disappearance have not been released. Velazquez is described as 5′04″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are now actively searching for a white 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an Arizona license plate: DADIMAC. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 534-2121. An after-hours line is available at (602)262-6141.

