One hiker dead, two hospitalized after group got lost on trails near Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hiker has been found dead after he became separated from a group of four hikers who had got lost on trails in a park near Lake Havasu City.

On Friday afternoon around 2:30 p.m., a group of hikers called 911 saying that they were out of water, lost and showing signs of heat exhaustion after going for an outing in Sara Park. Lake Havasu City Fire Department requested help from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to find the group consisting of a 63-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, and a 27-year-old woman.

One hiker has been found dead after a group of four got lost on trails in Sara Park, near Lake Havasu City. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Fire officials found three hikers near the trail and sent the two women to a nearby hospital for treatment. The 61-year-old man was taken back to the Command Post where he told officials that the 31-year-old man had left them to find the trailhead when they called 911. Search and rescue teams were sent out along the trail system in the park. Kingman and Phoenix DPS Ranger helicopters also searched overhead.

On Saturday, the man was found dead off of the trail system in a desert wilderness area. The hikers told officials that they were visiting Sara Park from out of town and were unaware of hiking in the heat of the day on challenging trails. The man has not been identified at this time.

