One dead, one hospitalized after motorcycle, pickup truck crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed in north Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters were called to Central Avenue and Bell Road around 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a rollover crash in the north Phoenix neighborhood. When crews arrived, they found a pickup truck rolled onto its side and a smashed-up motorcycle.

Officials say one man died at the scene, and another man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Bell Road is closed between 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street. Phoenix police are now investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.