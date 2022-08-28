Metros sending the most people to Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Flagstaff from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Check out the list as follows:

#50. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Bellingham in 2015-2019: 35 (#39 most common destination from Bellingham)

Migration from Flagstaff to Bellingham: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 35 to Flagstaff

#49. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Sacramento in 2015-2019: 35 (#152 most common destination from Sacramento)

Migration from Flagstaff to Sacramento: 55 (#32 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 20 to Sacramento

#48. Missoula, MT Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Missoula in 2015-2019: 36 (#30 most common destination from Missoula)

Migration from Flagstaff to Missoula: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 36 to Flagstaff

#47. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Nashville in 2015-2019: 37 (#170 most common destination from Nashville)

Migration from Flagstaff to Nashville: 95 (#18 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 58 to Nashville

#46. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Austin in 2015-2019: 39 (#176 most common destination from Austin)

Migration from Flagstaff to Austin: 76 (#25 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 37 to Austin

#45. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 45 (#188 most common destination from Minneapolis)

Migration from Flagstaff to Minneapolis: 30 (#48 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 15 to Flagstaff

#44. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 46 (#68 most common destination from Santa Rosa)

Migration from Flagstaff to Santa Rosa: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 46 to Flagstaff

#43. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 46 (#107 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

Migration from Flagstaff to Salt Lake City: 93 (#19 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 47 to Salt Lake City

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Tampa in 2015-2019: 47 (#202 most common destination from Tampa)

Migration from Flagstaff to Tampa: 6 (#87 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 41 to Flagstaff

#41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 48 (#142 most common destination from Cincinnati)

Migration from Flagstaff to Cincinnati: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 48 to Flagstaff

#40. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Boston in 2015-2019: 49 (#179 most common destination from Boston)

Migration from Flagstaff to Boston: 7 (#83 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 42 to Flagstaff

#39. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from San Jose in 2015-2019: 50 (#119 most common destination from San Jose)

Migration from Flagstaff to San Jose: 15 (#62 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 35 to Flagstaff

#38. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 51 (#169 most common destination from Baltimore)

Migration from Flagstaff to Baltimore: 97 (#17 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 46 to Baltimore

#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 52 (#101 most common destination from Albuquerque)

Migration from Flagstaff to Albuquerque: 45 (#35 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 7 to Flagstaff

#36. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 56 (#41 most common destination from Charlottesville)

Migration from Flagstaff to Charlottesville: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 56 to Flagstaff

#35. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 60 (#143 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

Migration from Flagstaff to Pittsburgh: 51 (#33 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 9 to Flagstaff

#34. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 61 (#57 most common destination from Fort Collins)

Migration from Flagstaff to Fort Collins: 37 (#40 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 24 to Flagstaff

#33. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 63 (#36 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)

Migration from Flagstaff to San Luis Obispo: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 63 to Flagstaff

#32. Boise City, ID Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Boise City in 2015-2019: 65 (#71 most common destination from Boise City)

Migration from Flagstaff to Boise City: 82 (#22 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 17 to Boise City

#31. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Charleston in 2015-2019: 67 (#79 most common destination from Charleston)

Migration from Flagstaff to Charleston: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 67 to Flagstaff

#30. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Anchorage in 2015-2019: 73 (#65 most common destination from Anchorage)

Migration from Flagstaff to Anchorage: 26 (#52 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 47 to Flagstaff

#29. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Washington in 2015-2019: 74 (#235 most common destination from Washington)

Migration from Flagstaff to Washington: 13 (#65 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 61 to Flagstaff

#28. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Gulfport in 2015-2019: 75 (#50 most common destination from Gulfport)

Migration from Flagstaff to Gulfport: 31 (#47 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 44 to Flagstaff

#27. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 75 (#120 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

Migration from Flagstaff to Colorado Springs: 36 (#43 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 39 to Flagstaff

#26. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 80 (#19 most common destination from Las Cruces)

Migration from Flagstaff to Las Cruces: 5 (#91 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 75 to Flagstaff

#25. Boulder, CO Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Boulder in 2015-2019: 80 (#40 most common destination from Boulder)

Migration from Flagstaff to Boulder: 13 (#65 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 67 to Flagstaff

#24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Dallas in 2015-2019: 80 (#202 most common destination from Dallas)

Migration from Flagstaff to Dallas: 68 (#28 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 12 to Flagstaff

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 81 (#168 most common destination from Philadelphia)

Migration from Flagstaff to Philadelphia: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 81 to Flagstaff

#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Chicago in 2015-2019: 84 (#228 most common destination from Chicago)

Migration from Flagstaff to Chicago: 167 (#11 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 83 to Chicago

#21. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Oxnard in 2015-2019: 92 (#55 most common destination from Oxnard)

Migration from Flagstaff to Oxnard: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 92 to Flagstaff

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Portland in 2015-2019: 109 (#103 most common destination from Portland)

Migration from Flagstaff to Portland: 348 (#6 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 239 to Portland

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 118 (#174 most common destination from Atlanta)

Migration from Flagstaff to Atlanta: 63 (#29 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 55 to Flagstaff

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Houston in 2015-2019: 123 (#157 most common destination from Houston)

Migration from Flagstaff to Houston: 284 (#9 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 161 to Houston

#17. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Champaign in 2015-2019: 126 (#28 most common destination from Champaign)

Migration from Flagstaff to Champaign: 0 (#121 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 126 to Flagstaff

#16. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from San Francisco in 2015-2019: 132 (#118 most common destination from San Francisco)

Migration from Flagstaff to San Francisco: 79 (#24 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 53 to Flagstaff

#15. St. George, UT Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from St. George in 2015-2019: 136 (#13 most common destination from St. George)

Migration from Flagstaff to St. George: 37 (#40 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 99 to Flagstaff

#14. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Seattle in 2015-2019: 142 (#131 most common destination from Seattle)

Migration from Flagstaff to Seattle: 199 (#10 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 57 to Seattle

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Miami in 2015-2019: 157 (#129 most common destination from Miami)

Migration from Flagstaff to Miami: 62 (#30 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 95 to Flagstaff

#12. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Denver in 2015-2019: 161 (#105 most common destination from Denver)

Migration from Flagstaff to Denver: 299 (#8 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 138 to Denver

#11. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 166 (#69 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

Migration from Flagstaff to Urban Honolulu: 12 (#69 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 154 to Flagstaff

#10. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 221 (#64 most common destination from Las Vegas)

Migration from Flagstaff to Las Vegas: 90 (#20 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 131 to Flagstaff

#9. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 379 (#3 most common destination from Sierra Vista)

Migration from Flagstaff to Sierra Vista: 51 (#33 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 328 to Flagstaff

#8. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 415 (#6 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)

Migration from Flagstaff to Lake Havasu City: 75 (#26 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 340 to Flagstaff

#7. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Yuma in 2015-2019: 438 (#5 most common destination from Yuma)

Migration from Flagstaff to Yuma: 133 (#12 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 305 to Flagstaff

#6. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Riverside in 2015-2019: 636 (#35 most common destination from Riverside)

Migration from Flagstaff to Riverside: 416 (#4 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 220 to Flagstaff

#5. Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Prescott Valley in 2015-2019: 846 (#2 most common destination from Prescott Valley)

Migration from Flagstaff to Prescott Valley: 669 (#3 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 177 to Flagstaff

#4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from San Diego in 2015-2019: 859 (#35 most common destination from San Diego)

Migration from Flagstaff to San Diego: 376 (#5 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 483 to Flagstaff

#3. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Tucson in 2015-2019: 877 (#6 most common destination from Tucson)

Migration from Flagstaff to Tucson: 693 (#2 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 184 to Flagstaff

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 1,261 (#42 most common destination from Los Angeles)

Migration from Flagstaff to Los Angeles: 332 (#7 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 929 to Flagstaff

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Migration to Flagstaff from Phoenix in 2015-2019: 6,451 (#2 most common destination from Phoenix)

Migration from Flagstaff to Phoenix: 4,791 (#1 most common destination from Flagstaff)

Net migration: 1,660 to Flagstaff

