Maricopa County Constable recalls meeting Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath when she was killed. Reportedly the alleged shooter, 24-year-old Gavin Stansell, then turned the gun on himself after also killing 25-year-old Elijah Miranda.

Martinez-Garibay was an Army veteran who did multiple tours in Afghanistan, according to a release from Governor Doug Ducey. After leaving the military, she volunteered at local nonprofits. Her most recent position was as Pima County Constable. She got the job earlier this year. Maricopa County Constable Luke Palmer said it’s something they bonded over while at a training in Flagstaff last month. “It was just interesting to hear her experiences and perspective on things. She was very willing to share her opinion and ask a lot of questions. She was there to learn and to become better at her job.”

Palmer said while at the training, Martinez-Garibay mentioned she had been serving evictions without a ballistic vest. “I don’t know that she had received it since the conference, but she did express she had been working, and she didn’t have one,” he said. Police haven’t released whether she was wearing one at the time of the shooting.

In a statement, Governor Doug Ducey says the Tucson native will be remembered for the way she treated others, with dignity and respect. “Her point, and she shared it with the group was, ‘I got in this to serve. I got in this to bring the bad news, but bring it with compassion and understanding, but still the firmness of executing the law itself,’” Palmer said.

This all comes after a shooting in July involving a Maricopa County Constable in east Phoenix. The constable was not hurt while serving papers at an apartment complex when a shootout broke out, killing one resident.

