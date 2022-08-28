Newcomers Guide
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

Police say a man was found dead after a shooting near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae
Police say a man was found dead after a shooting near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man was found dead after a reported shooting in west Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Initial reports came out around 4 a.m. near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive, north of Indian School Road. Details on what led up to the shooting haven’t been released, but Phoenix police confirmed that one man was found dead. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

