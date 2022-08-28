Hot and dry Sunday across the Valley ahead of a hot week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley as highs will reach 103 on Sunday, which will be the “coolest” day this upcoming week.

The average this time of the year is 105 and every day this week will be above that. Monday highs will reach 106. On Tuesday, the heat really turns up as highs will get to 110, this is also the case for Wednesday. more clouds will enter the valley on Thursday as highs will get to 108. We will end the week Friday with highs around 107.

Remember to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen! Have a great Sunday.

