Excessive heat warning issued, First Alert Weather Days on the way

By Holly Bock
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.

Expect temperatures in the valley anywhere between 109 to 111 on those days. The last time we hit 110 or above in Phoenix was on July 22 when the high temperature was 114. We have had 20 days so far this year with temps at 110, and this compares to 21 this same time frame last year through the end of August.

On top of the heat, there is an Ozone Advisory for metro Phoenix Monday. Do your best to carpool and avoid using gas-powered equipment. Drier conditions are expected this week as a ridge of high pressure builds over the region. Expect a high of 106 degrees Monday to kick off the work week.

