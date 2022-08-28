Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

DPS investigating deadly crash on EB I-40 near Sanders

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(KBJR)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a three-car crash on Interstate 40 in northern Arizona Sunday morning.

TRENDING: Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-40 around 9 a.m. at milepost 328, not far from Sanders. Sanders is a community about 55 miles east of the town of Holbrook. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that at least one person has died in the wreck, but no other information has been released.

Drivers headed eastbound are being diverted to Route 2015 and the US 191. For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast on Sunday, Aug 28
Hot and dry Sunday across the Valley ahead of a hot week
Police say a teen girl and her adult boyfriend took off with their newborn last week.
Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn
Police say a man was found dead after a shooting near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting near South Mountain early Sunday morning.
Two dead, one hurt after shooting at south Phoenix house party, police say