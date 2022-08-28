DPS investigating deadly crash on EB I-40 near Sanders

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after a three-car crash on Interstate 40 in northern Arizona Sunday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-40 around 9 a.m. at milepost 328, not far from Sanders. Sanders is a community about 55 miles east of the town of Holbrook. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that at least one person has died in the wreck, but no other information has been released.

Drivers headed eastbound are being diverted to Route 2015 and the US 191. For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

