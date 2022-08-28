Child killed, 6 others seriously hurt after Holbrook Indian School bus crash on I-40 in eastern Arizona

SANDERS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child has died after a Holbrook Indian School bus carrying 19 people inside was rear-ended by a semi-truck on the I-40 in eastern Arizona on Sunday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Troopers responded to the crash which happened in the eastbound lanes of I-40 around 9 a.m. at milepost 328, not far from Sanders, a community about 55 miles east of Holbrook. Investigators say traffic had slowed in the area after a rollover crash that morning. The school bus was reportedly slowing down when it was rear-ended by a semi-truck and as a result, the bus was pushed into a van, causing a three-car pile-up. The bus had been heading to Window Rock, New Mexico for a school field trip.

DPS officials say 19 people were inside the bus at the time of the crash. One of those inside, who police confirmed was a minor, died. Six other people inside the bus sustained serious injuries. It’s unclear if they were adults or children. No one else was seriously hurt. The school released a statement on Facebook confirming that the child who died was a school student.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.