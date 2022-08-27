Newcomers Guide
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.

The name of the deputy or the victim has not been released. No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

