Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say

YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.

The name of the deputy or the victim has not been released. No other information was immediately released.

