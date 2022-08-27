Tempe police seeking help finding hit-and-run driver who killed bicyclist

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the driver who hit and killed a woman on a bicycle and then took off. On Thursday, the victim was crossing University Drive east of McClintock Drive when she was hit. The woman was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Investigators said the suspect was driving a dark-colored 1999-2002 Toyota 4Runner. It’ll likely have damage to the front bumper, with most of it on the passenger’s side. Police also believe the front headlight is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or head to tempe.gov/police and click on “Submit a Crime Tip.”

