Reward increased to $6,000 to find woman who hit a Circle K employee with a brick during robbery

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who attacked a Circle K employee in southeast Phoenix earlier this month.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Silent Witness is now offering up to $6,000 to find the woman who allegedly hit a Circle K employee with a brick during a robbery.

Earlier this month, Phoenix police released surveillance video of the woman attacking the worker at a Circle K near 32nd Street and Broadway in southeast Phoenix. The video showed the suspect knocking the employee to the ground after hitting them with a brick. Footage also showed the suspect continuing to hit and slam the employee’s head on the floor until she was given the PIN to open the register.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman hits Phoenix convenience store worker in face with brick during robbery

One suspect connected to the robbery was arrested but Phoenix police and Silent Witness are still looking for the woman who attacked the worker. She’s described as a Black woman between the age of 20 and 30, who’s approximately 5′ 3″ to 5′ 5″ tall. In the video, she was wearing a pink hoodie with cheetah print and “Washington D.C.” across the chest. She was also wearing multicolored pants and pink shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

