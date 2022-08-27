Newcomers Guide
Queen Creek school puts principal on leave after student brings gun to class

Police confiscated the gun and other officers were called to the charter school to assist with the investigation.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek school has put its principal on administrative leave after a 4th-grade student brought a gun to school on Thursday.

Legacy Traditional School officials released the following statement:

“The wellbeing of Legacy students, teachers and staff members is our highest priority, and that includes supporting a safe, inclusive and welcoming learning environment. We are investigating the circumstances around Thursday’s discovery of an armed student on campus, and this inquiry includes making certain the administration at all times followed Legacy security protocols. Principal Alvarado has been placed on administrative leave pending completion of this review. We look forward to continued conversations with our students, parents, teachers and staff members to ensure our school lives up to Legacy’s high standards.”

Legacy Traditional School

On Wednesday, a student told their parents that they had seen something suspicious at school. The child’s parents informed school officials and the next morning, a fourth-grade student was found to have brought a gun into the school in their backpack. According to Queen Creek police, staff called the police and moved the child away from other students. Legacy Traditional School says that the student never pulled the gun out of their backpack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th-grade student found with gun at Queen Creek charter school

On Thursday, school officials said that they were cooperating with police during their investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

