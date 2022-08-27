Man dies after falling from Bright Angel Point at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died after falling from the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on Friday afternoon.

The National Park Service says it happened near Bright Angel Point Trail. around 3:30 p.m. Rangers arrived to find a 44-year-old man who had fallen about 200 feet. The visitor was reportedly off the trail when he accidentally fell off the edge. No other information has been released but authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The Park is reminding people to stay vigilant of their surroundings:

Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance of at least six feet (2 m) from the edge of the rim.

In areas where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.

Keep an eye on all the people in your group, especially small children. Make sure that your travel companions have both feet firmly planted on pavement or developed trails.

Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.

Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts near the rim.

Do not back up without first looking where you are going.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.