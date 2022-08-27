How to navigate buying a new or used car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Have you ever left a car dealership with the promise of a great deal only to realize that a smooth-talking car salesman took you for a ride? Those days could end thanks to new guidelines proposed by the Federal Trade Commission. Some of the practices the FTC would ban include not disclosing the full price of a car to any consumer who asks.

And did you know that half a dealer’s profit — about $1,200 for new cars and about a third of the profits or $900 for used — comes from extra financing, leasing, and services fees? “At the end of the whole process, check the paperwork, check the math. If there is an extra that you want to buy, negotiate the price on that and don’t fall for unnecessary extras,” said Keith Barry with Consumer Reports.

Like those nitrogen-filled tires. Consumer Reports has seen charges as high as $495, even though one company says dealers should charge only $8 to $12 for a fill. Consumer Reports recommends skipping nitrogen altogether, no matter the price. And how about when you go pick up the car, only to be told there was a mistake, the car just got sold — the only one left is more expensive. “It’s the classic bait and switch. In some states it’s illegal, and it’s at the very least an unfair trade practice so this is your sign it is time to walk away,” said Barry.

