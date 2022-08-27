Goodyear police looking for woman accused of stealing purses by smashing car windows

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police are looking for a woman who allegedly smashed car windows and stole purses to commit credit card fraud.

Officers say it happened at least three times between April and June at two separate parking lots in the city. The burglaries were reported at the YMCA parking lot near Thomas and Litchfield Park and the Lifetime Fitness near Bullard and McDowell. Police say the suspect would then purchase items, including Visa gift cards with the victims’ stolen credit cards at Fry’s and Target locations in Avondale and Goodyear.

The suspect is described as a White woman, approximately 25 to 35 years old, with a small muscular build. She has brown hair and a Linkin Park tattoo on her inner right wrist. She was last seen wearing dark gray medical scrubs, and investigators believe that she might work at a medical facility in the area. A small black SUV could be connected to the burglaries as well, police said.

