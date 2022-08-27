First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny and hot day in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are tracking a mostly sunny and dry day this Saturday across the Valley. Temperatures will reach 105 in the afternoon, remember to drink plenty of water. There is a 20% chance for some showers to dip into The Valley in the late afternoon and evening but overall most places will remain dry.

On Sunday, temperatures won’t be as hot as we will see more clouds. Highs will reach 103 in metro Phoenix.

For next week the heat is on. We are tracking above-average temperatures every day this upcoming week. Highs on Monday will reach 106. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the sunny and dry conditions will push highs into the 110s. We will finish out next week dry and sunny with highs in the upper 100s.

