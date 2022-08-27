Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

A dust storm passing through Surprise. Submitted by Israel Higuera.
A dust storm passing through Surprise. Submitted by Israel Higuera.(Israel Higuera | Israel Higuera)
By Holly Bock and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.

One viewer submitted this video of a dust storm passing through Surprise:

Surprise, AZ got quite the dust storm. From viewer James Clark.

Arizona Department of Transportation is asking all drivers in the areas impacted by heavy rain to use extreme caution while driving. It does not take much water to seriously damage your vehicle and put you and your passengers’ lives at risk.

To check the radar to see what storms are headed your way this evening, check out our First Alert Weather radar below:

By Sunday, storm chances diminish, and temperatures will slowly begin to rise, above average to near 110 as we get to Tuesday. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 105.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heavy dust passing through Surprise.
Dust storm blowing through Surprise
A flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert.
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway
Landscaping, tree businesses see increase in demand due to monsoon
John Sirlin chases storms for his full-time job as a weather photographer.
Watch monsoon 2022 through the eyes of a Valley-based weather photographer