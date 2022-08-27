Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain.
The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
One viewer submitted this video of a dust storm passing through Surprise:
Arizona Department of Transportation is asking all drivers in the areas impacted by heavy rain to use extreme caution while driving. It does not take much water to seriously damage your vehicle and put you and your passengers’ lives at risk.
To check the radar to see what storms are headed your way this evening, check out our First Alert Weather radar below:
By Sunday, storm chances diminish, and temperatures will slowly begin to rise, above average to near 110 as we get to Tuesday. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 105.
