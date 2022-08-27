Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.

One viewer submitted this video of a dust storm passing through Surprise:

Surprise, AZ got quite the dust storm. From viewer James Clark.

Arizona Department of Transportation is asking all drivers in the areas impacted by heavy rain to use extreme caution while driving. It does not take much water to seriously damage your vehicle and put you and your passengers’ lives at risk.

Rain spotted in the East Valley.



• Don't tailgate.



• See a flooded road or wash? Don't drive into it. A car can be swept away in just 12 inches of water.



We recommend motorists visit AZ-511 for real-time updates on roads and traffic: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM pic.twitter.com/jtUaKgE2bp — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 27, 2022

To check the radar to see what storms are headed your way this evening, check out our First Alert Weather radar below:

By Sunday, storm chances diminish, and temperatures will slowly begin to rise, above average to near 110 as we get to Tuesday. Our average temperature for this time of the year is 105.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.