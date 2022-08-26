Phoenix police searching for suspect who shot 2 women, killing 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in west Phoenix late Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near 25th and Adams streets around 9:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found two women who had been shot. They were taken to a hospital where one of the women later died. She’s been identified as 37-year-old Latoya Davis.

Detectives are investigating and so far, there’s been no information released on possible suspects or what might have led up to the shooting. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

