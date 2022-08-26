The Who announces 2022 tour, plans to stop in Phoenix in October

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Legendary award-winning band The Who has announced the launch of their 2022 tour this fall and plans to stop in Phoenix in October!

The tour will start on Oct. 2 in Toronto, Canada, and passes through the U.S., ending in November with performances in Las Vegas. The group will be stopping in Phoenix at the Ak-Chin Plaza on Oct. 30. Special guests Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs will be appearing alongside the group at most venues. Steven Page is also slated for several shows and British rock band The Wild Things will open for The Who on the tour’s final two shows in Las Vegas, on Nov. 4 and 5.

The Who’s full, live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls will all take to the stage. Also joining the band will be orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby, and lead cellist Audrey Snyder!

To buy your tickets and make your plans, click here! Presale for their Phoenix stop will launch on Aug. 31.

SPECIAL GUESTS

Steven Page https://www.stevenpage.com

Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs https://www.thedirtyknobs.com

The Wild Things https://thewildthingsband.com

FULL TOUR DATES

Oct 2: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, with Steven Page

Oct 4: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI, with Steven Page

Oct 7: UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY, with Steven Page

Oct 9: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH, with Steven Page

Oct 12: United Center, Chicago, IL, with Steven Page

Oct 14: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 17: Ball Arena, Denver, CO, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 20: Moda Center, Portland, OR, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 22: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 24: SAP Center, San Jose, CA, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 26: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 28: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Oct 30: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 1: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, with Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Nov 4, 5: Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, NV, with The Wild Things

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.