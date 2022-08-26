US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199.
At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
