US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway

The U.S.-93 highway is closed in both directions due to an overturned trailer
The U.S.-93 highway is closed in both directions due to an overturned trailer(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199.

At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.

