UPDATE: Four dead, including constable, in shooting at Tucson apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

A man was found shot near the complex’s parking lot.

According to several sources, the shooting happened when a Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and an apartment manager served an eviction notice at the complex.

KOLD has been told the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager and Martinez-Garibay before turning the gun on himself. The third person killed is said to be the shooter’s neighbor.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors released the following statement after her death:

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and fellow Pima County employees, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Precinct 8 Constable Deborah Martinez, who was killed today in the line of duty. Our County Constables perform a difficult and important job for the people of this County. They often encounter people at their most vulnerable and emotional, yet they all perform their duties with professionalism and compassion. I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy and I will keep Constable Martinez and all who knew and loved her in my thoughts.”

The TPD said it is still a very active scene, but the threat is over and no arrests have been made.

