UPDATE: Four dead, including constable, in shooting at Tucson apartments

A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona, on Thursday, Aug. 25.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were fatally shot at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

A man was found shot near the complex’s parking lot.

According to several sources, the shooting happened when a Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and an apartment manager served an eviction notice at the complex.

Deborah Martinez-Garibay
Deborah Martinez-Garibay(KOLD News 13)

KOLD has been told the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager and Martinez-Garibay before turning the gun on himself. The third person killed is said to be the shooter’s neighbor.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors released the following statement after her death:

The TPD said it is still a very active scene, but the threat is over and no arrests have been made.

