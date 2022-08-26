City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”

Last month, Janet explained to On Your Side how her sewer line backed up in her bathroom and wound up flooding her house. “We were doing laundry and we walked into our guest bathroom and the bathroom was completely flooded. And we were like, what’s going on here?”

Janet called not one but two licensed plumbing companies which both gave her the same bad news. “Long story short, our home sewer line had never been hooked up to the city’s main drain,” she said. “That was 24 years ago.” On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked, “Where has all that stuff been going?” Janet replied, “Leaching into the ground.”

The City of Glendale eventually sent out water crews who dug underneath Janet’s sidewalk and made repairs to the sewer line at the city’s expense. As for the damage inside her home like the flooring, Janet’s insurance paid for those repairs. However, the company said it will now be dropping her coverage as a result of the claim unless the City of Glendale accepts partial responsibility. The city says they’re not responsible and provided what they say is proof.

“I was absolutely surprised because I thought it may have been a mistake,” Janet said about what the city provided. Following a lengthy investigation, the City of Glendale provided us with paperwork from 24 years ago when Janet’s house was built. It’s the building permit along with the inspection report for Janet’s house showing city inspectors signed off on the water and sewer service being connected and approved on Oct. 3, 1997.

In the email, a city spokesperson told On Your Side, “The homeowner’s sewer connections were completed and inspected at the time the home was built...” But Janet says she knows what she saw the day the sidewalk was dug up for repairs. “When I looked at the day they were digging it up, it literally did not connect. There was a two-foot piece of pipe missing.”

Janet says she appreciates On Your Side’s involvement and says there’s only one insurance carrier willing to cover her home from this point further, and it’s much more expensive. “So, our current policy we were paying about $1,400 a year and the new policy will be $3,600 a year.” That’s more than double.”

Janet says that at this point, she’s going to have to pay the higher premium, because no other insurance company wants to insure her now.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.