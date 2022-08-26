Newcomers Guide
Tracking pop-up showers as a big warm-up expected in Phoenix area next week

Dry Westerly Flow Taking Over
Although it will be a few days, Arizona is expected to get a monsoon break soon.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A partly cloudy, warm and humid Thursday across the Valley. Some pop-up showers are happening south of the Valley. It’s enough activity to monitor for some blowing dust tonight and some isolated, smaller thunderstorms that could form.

Tonight, look for a 20% chance or less of those isolated showers; otherwise, partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low 80′s. A strong westerly flow diminishes our chance of showers as we roll into the weekend. Friday and Saturday look to be about average for daytime temperatures, around 104 degrees. Not much chance of monsoon activity in the South Central part of the state. High ozone levels are expected for the Valley Thursday through Monday.

The drier pattern for our forecast area will kick in starting Monday as our high will hit 105 and then onward to 108 Tuesday and Wednesday. Make sure to stay hydrated and keep an eye on your older neighbors and small children. Probably count on our air quality for ozone levels to be rather high. It’ll be sunny and hot with little chance of the storms popping up to cool us off.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

