Storm chances decline, hot temperatures on the way with monsoon break coming

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mostly sunny Friday is expected with a Valley high of 103 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect once again today for ozone pollution in Maricopa and Pinal Counties.

Slight storm chances continue today and tomorrow before a major weather pattern shift is in store for Arizona. Look for a slight chance of an isolated shower this morning, then a slight chance for thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening. There’s also a 20% chance for Saturday storms in the Valley. An active day is on tap for the high country today, and Saturday brings decent storm chances to mountain communities as well.

Drier air moving in from the west over the next few days will cut storm chances starting Sunday and continuing through at least Thursday of next week. There’s some indication that enough moisture may return after that for storm chances to return to the forecast, but that’s a ways out. Temperatures are expected to stay slightly below our average high of 105 for this time of year in Phoenix, near about 102-103 through the weekend. Next week, a big warm-up is on tap, with temperature flirting with 110 degrees by Tuesday.

