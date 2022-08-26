St. Mary’s Food Bank on track to break all-time monthly record as inflation skyrockets

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As inflation has hit many across the state, Arizonans are turning to food banks in times of need. St. Mary’s Food Bank is on track to break an all-time monthly record for families served, heading toward 150,000 families helped in August. The Knight Center facility near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road has served over 25,000 families this month alone.

Arizona’s Family was at the food bank on Thursday morning, where four lines of cars were wrapped around the building. Volunteers were packing up fresh vegetables, drinks, bread and pantry foods. Then, they began filling shopping carts with food boxes and bringing them out to people’s cars.

The food bank says it’s the highest number of families served for any month in its 55-year history. The would-be record beats out distributions during COVID-19, where unemployment skyrocketed in the country. It also beats out the annual holiday food drives, where people are waiting in long lines for Thanksgiving meals. “During the pandemic, we saw an incredible number of people coming to us for help, and that started to get better. Now, it’s starting to climb again with this inflation. Never dreamed we would be here less than a year, and we’re back in the same situation where we have people coming to us asking for help,” said Tom Kertis, St. Mary’s Food Bank president and CEO.

Inflation is taking a toll on many as rent, food, gas and medical costs are adding up fast. However, St. Mary’s says they don’t turn anyone away and say don’t be ashamed to ask for help. “In these trying times, if you are struggling, St. Mary’s is open. We’re here to help. And it’s OK to ask for help,” said Kertis.

St. Mary’s says they’re still saying ‘yes’ to everyone. With less money coming from government programs, they’ve been forced to buy more food to keep up with demand. “There’s food that comes from the federal government, it’s about 30% of our food, and it comes from the USDA. That funding has decreased substantially, and so we’re seeing less food from the government. So we’re relying on donations from the community,” explained Kertis.

The food bank needs both monetary and food donations. The donated money will be used to buy truckloads of food and supplies. To donate now, click/tap here. If you are in need of food, the Knight Center is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, click/tap here.

