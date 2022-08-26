Report shows rent prices dropping in City of Glendale over past year

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cities across the Phoenix metro area have seen skyrocketing rent prices. According to data from Rent.com, the city of Phoenix has seen rent prices jump 31% from July 2021 to July 2022. The city of Mesa is up 13.8%. The city of Chandler is up 18%.

But there’s one place where rent prices have actually been falling. Information from Rent.com shows rent prices on a one-bedroom apartment in Glendale are down more than 22.1% since last year. The reasons include everything from fewer new developments, an increase in vacancies, and less interest in one-bedroom units. “We see a lot of demand for two-bedroom apartments, more than one-bedroom apartments,’ said Jon Leckie with Rent.com. “It’s not really that surprising that you would see these price drops, one-bedrooms as opposed to two.”

A slowdown in the Phoenix area housing market is also having an impact on rentals. With more homes now listed for sale, renters have more options, and that’s led to more apartment vacancies, according to Eric Atencio, with Valley King Properties.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.