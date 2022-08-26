Newcomers Guide
Queen Creek charter school recognizes local fire department for heroism

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every month, the Benjamin Franklin Charter School Crimson Campus focuses on a specific virtue. This month, they wanted to focus on heroism and contacted the Avondale Fire Department for help.

Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. He also stopped by a second-grade class to talk about the importance of having a good education.

The school posted on its Facebook page thanking the fire department for being heroes in the community.

