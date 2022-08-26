Queen Creek charter school recognizes local fire department for heroism

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every month, the Benjamin Franklin Charter School Crimson Campus focuses on a specific virtue. This month, they wanted to focus on heroism and contacted the Avondale Fire Department for help.

Firefighter and engineer Bernal from the Avondale Fire Department visited the school’s flag ceremony and spoke about celebrating the virtue of heroism. He also stopped by a second-grade class to talk about the importance of having a good education.

The school posted on its Facebook page thanking the fire department for being heroes in the community.

