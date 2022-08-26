Police searching for suspect who attacked teen girl at Goodyear home

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a 16-year-old girl in Goodyear last week. On Aug. 14, police say an unknown man went into a home near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. Investigators say after going inside, he tackled the teen girl to the ground and attacked her with a kitchen knife. The girl had minor injuries, police say.

The suspect is described as a thin, White man between 16 and 25 years old. He is between 5′9 and 5′11 and had a heavy scent of cologne or Axe body spray. He was last seen wearing black dirt bike gloves with a white pattern on the knuckles and fingers. He also had a distinct “crane” nose, a raspy voice and a sore on his bottom lip.

If you recognize the suspect, call Detective Cain with Goodyear police at (623) 882-7423.

