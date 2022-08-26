Phoenix woman gets 30-month prison sentence for mailing meth

Newcomers Guide
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after she, her boyfriend, and others mailed and transported methamphetamine from Phoenix into Wisconsin.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Krista Sparks, 28, to 30 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and money laundering. Sparks was working with her boyfriend Levi Bagne and others to mail and transport methamphetamine. On Nov. 12, 2019 and on Feb. 15, 2020, Sparks mailed packages with meth in them from Arizona to codefendant Cory Freyermuth’s house in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Man goes into stranger’s unlocked Mesa apartment completely naked, police say

Law enforcement officers seized the packages, and a search found six pounds of meth. Sparks also used her and her mother’s bank accounts to launder drug proceeds for her boyfriend. After selling the meth in Wisconsin, Freyermuth deposited cashier’s checks into Sparks and Bagne’s bank accounts. Sparks set up the accounts and withdrew the money.

In all, six people have pled guilty to participating in the meth distribution crime. Bagne’s sentencing hearing will be on Sept. 13, at 10:30 a.m. Sparks’s charges resulted from an investigation by Central Wisconsin Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan unit, and the Merrill Police Department.

