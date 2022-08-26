Phoenix woman accused of trying to run over boyfriend after argument about cheating

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman is accused of trying to run her boyfriend over with a truck after the two argued about alleged cheating on Monday night. Just before 9 p.m., police say 38-year-old Jolina Lousie Morris and her boyfriend were at a home near 19th and Peoria avenues when she confronted him about cheating with another woman. After the argument, he drove off to a nearby bar and began drinking, investigators say. To try and get her boyfriend back home, Morris and another friend reportedly drove to the bar. They started drinking, but soon the boyfriend wanted to leave.

However, police say when he asked for his keys, Morris told him she had thrown them away. The boyfriend saw Morris had the keys and attempted to grab them from her. Court paperwork says after a short fight, the boyfriend then got the keys and went into the truck. Morris tried to take them away again, and another struggle broke out. Finally, Morris and the friend grabbed her boyfriend out of the truck, police say. He then walked home and left the pair.

As he approached the front door, Morris pulled up to the driveway. Court documents say while drunk, Morris hit the gas and hit her boyfriend, wedging him between the car and the house. Investigators say she backed up the car and yelled, “I will kill you!” while hitting her boyfriend again. He then walked away with a shattered left leg until police found him.

Ring video from a neighbor’s house captured the whole incident, and police identified Morris from the video. The boyfriend was taken to the hospital with a shattered leg, cuts and other injuries. Morris was booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.

