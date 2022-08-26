Phoenix Fire Department announces their newest four-legged member

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Fire Department has added a new furry member to its search and rescue team.

Delta, a 14-month-old Yellow Labrador Retriever, works alongside firefighter Dan Volcko as a “Live Find Urban Search & Rescue” member of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Volcko has had Delta for about a month. Her job is to play “hide and seek” when working in the field. She’s trained in obedience, agility, and direction. Delta will be a crucial part of the 12-person canine search and rescue team and will be working with the fire department for the next 10 years.

A rescue dog’s primary goal is to provide canine search capabilities for the Arizona Task Force 1. These dogs have been deployed to numerous historic events, including Hurricane Katrina and The World Trade Center collapse.

