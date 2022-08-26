Maricopa County Community College District voted among best for women to work in 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Community College District, comprised of 10 individually accredited colleges in Phoenix, has been ranked the number one community college in the nation for women to work in America’s Best Employers For Women list by Forbes. Not just that, but of the 400 American companies on the list, MCCCD was ranked fifth of those in the Higher Education Institutions category, led by Loyola University Chicago, Southern New Hampshire University, University of South Florida, and the University of California Los Angeles.

Forbes’ ranking was compiled by a survey of 50,000 Americans, including 30,000 women and 20,000 men, who work for businesses with a minimum of 1,000 employees. “As one of the nation’s largest community college systems, we are more than just an equal opportunity employer,” said MCCCD Interim Chancellor Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. “Rather we strive to hire and foster a diverse workforce capable of working collectively and responsibly to meet the lifelong learning needs of our diverse students and communities.”

Women make up 58.28% percent of the MCCCD workforce, while six of the seven MCCCD-elected Governing Board members are also women. The free employee mentorship program called the Linda B. Rosenthal Women’s Mentor Program at MCCCD also contributes to the development of an active and supportive work environment for the many women of the Maricopa Community Colleges.

“At MCCCD, we take pride in not only the diversity of our student population, but our faculty and staff who continue exceeding expectations and attribute to MCCCD’s success across all our campuses,” MCCCD Governing Board President Marie Sullivan said. “We are honored by this distinction and hope it serves as a model for others to replicate around the Country.”

