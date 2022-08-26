Newcomers Guide
Man goes into stranger’s unlocked Mesa apartment completely naked, police say

It happened near Broadway Road on Mesa Drive around noon Wednesday.
It happened near Broadway Road on Mesa Drive around noon Wednesday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Glendale man is behind bars after police said he went into a woman’s apartment naked during the day on Wednesday. According to court paperwork, Nicholas Tanner Martinez walked into an unlocked apartment near Broadway Road on Mesa Drive around noon with no clothes and stood in front of the victim, who saw everything. She doesn’t know him at all. Officers found Martinez in front of the apartment door with only his underwear on minutes later, according to court documents. Some of his clothes were found on the back of the woman’s fence. Investigators didn’t say why Martinez stripped down and went into a stranger’s apartment but said he wasn’t on drugs or drunk.

Martinez was booked into jail on one count of felony first-degree criminal trespassing and one count of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor. He was denied bail because he’s on felony release, court paperwork said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

