Man arrested, another found dead inside home after Thursday evening shootout with Glendale police

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead inside a home on Thursday night after Glendale police were involved in a shootout with someone who police say was his son.

It all happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening in a neighborhood near 69th Avenue and Bethany Home Road after police say they got a call from a man saying that he’d been stabbed at a family gathering. When officers came to the house, they heard gunshots coming from inside. Officers said they then got another call from a woman saying she was trying to get a hold of her dad on the phone when her brother answered the phone, claiming to have shot him.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, and that’s when the shootout happened. The man believed to have shot his dad fired at officers and was then hit when they fired back. A K9 responded to get the man out of the house. The suspect was then taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. When police went inside the house, they found a 48-year-old man dead.

Officials say they believe he was the father of the suspect. The man was arrested and has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and attempted murder of an officer.

