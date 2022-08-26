Landscaping businesses busy during this year’s monsoon season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- This monsoon season has been a busy one, not just for the storms but the destruction and debris left behind. Landscaping and tree trimming businesses like American Tree & Landscape say they are the busiest they’ve been in years.

Their lumber yard is filled with trees from across the Valley that has fallen due to recent storms. They typically turn the debris into firewood.

With how active this monsoon season has been they are urging people to upkeep their own lawns, especially the trees. They say it is common for people to buy trees that aren’t used to the Arizona climate so it’s important to talk with an arborist about which trees are right for your home and also to get trees checked once a year.

Dead or diseased trees are more susceptible to coming down during strong winds. The company also recommends you follow proper tree irrigation in order to make sure the roots don’t remain shallow.

