Frontier Airlines announces more flight routes starting at $19 one way

Frontier Airlines is announcing new routes leaving Phoenix Sky Harbor.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Frontier Airlines is launching more flight routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport!

The airlines will have new nonstop routes to the following locations:

  • Philadelphia (PHL)
  • Baltimore-Washington (BWI)
  • Orange County, California (SNA)
  • Seattle-Tacoma (SEA)
  • Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP)
  • Portland, Oregon (PDX)
  • Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL)
  • Nashville (BNA), Indianapolis (IND)
  • Kansas City (MCI) in November 2022 and January 2023.

Frontier says it also has plans to add 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants to its crew base as well. “This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier’s place as one of Phoenix’s largest airlines,” said Barry Biffle, president, and CEO of Frontier Airlines.

To book your next flight, click here.

