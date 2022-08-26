Newcomers Guide
DPS detectives uncover 20+ guns, drugs, sword during bust at Phoenix home

Guns, ammunition, drugs and even a sword was found following a bust at a Phoenix home on Thursday.
Guns, ammunition, drugs and even a sword was found following a bust at a Phoenix home on Thursday.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was busted for having more than 20 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, drugs and even a sword at a Phoenix home on Thursday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. DPS Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM) detectives searched a home near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road and uncovered the weapons and drugs.

DPS arrested 42-year-old Matthew Brode in connection to the bust. In total, DPS says 13 handguns, seven rifles, two shotguns and 13,000 rounds of ammunition were found. In addition, detectives also discovered not-so-common weapons in the mix, including a crossbow and a sword. The drugs found were large amounts of heroin and Xanax and 1,800 fentanyl pills. Brode faces charges of misconduct involving weapons, possession of a deadly weapon and possession of narcotic drugs.

Brode faces charges of misconduct involving weapons, possession of a deadly weapon and possession of narcotic drugs.
Brode faces charges of misconduct involving weapons, possession of a deadly weapon and possession of narcotic drugs.(MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

