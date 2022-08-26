Couple claiming allegiance to ‘Moorish Nation’ arrested after squatting in NASCAR driver’s multi-million dollar mansion, authorities say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A couple has been arrested for breaking in and squatting inside a multi-million-dollar Mooresville home owned by a NASCAR driver, authorities said.

According to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten, the couple who said they are members of the Moorish Nation broke into a home off Highway 152 that belongs to NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse.

An arrest report obtained by WBTV identifies Columbia, S.C. residents Darius Trrone Hall, 29, and Nataijah Shaieena Fields, 37, as the offenders.

The report shows that the arrest happened on Aug. 19 at 8:21 p.m.

Hall was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, carrying a concealed gun, and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Fields was charged with breaking and entering, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and second-degree trespassing. She was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Both Hall and Fields were taken to the Rowan County Detention Center.

Auten said the large home is currently up for sale.

The Moorish Nation shares beliefs similar to traditional sovereign citizens. Common practices include filings to claim property belonging to another.

