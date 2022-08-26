Consumer Reports: How to avoid paying too much for a vehicle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Buying a new or used car is a major purchase, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. Navigating the sales process can be tricky and frustrating. New rules proposed by the Federal Trade Commission could be coming to help consumers, but until then, the experts at Consumer Reports have some tips on how to avoid some common car buying mistakes.

The FTC received more than 100,000 complaints in each of the past three years about shady dealership practices. Now the agency is trying to put into place some protections to keep the practices from affecting other consumers. What are some of the practices the FTC would ban? One example would be not disclosing the full price of a car to any consumer who asks.

Until protections are in place, Consumer Reports is advising prospective car buyers to try to get as much information as possible in writing from the dealer. Ask for an itemized, out-the-door price. That price should include add-ons that have already been installed on that car, especially if the dealer says it’s the last one in stock. Under the new rules, you wouldn’t have to pay for those extras, but in the meantime, you’re going to want to negotiate to get them taken off.

Did you know that half a dealer’s profit —about $1,200 for new cars, and about a third of the profits, or $900, for used vehicles—comes from extra financing, leasing, and service fees? At the end of the whole process, check the paperwork and check the math. If there is anything extra that you want to buy, negotiate the price on that.Don’t fall for unnecessary extras, such as nitrogen-filled tires.

Consumer Reports has seen charges as high as $495, even though one company says dealers should charge only $8 to $12 for a fill. CR suggests skipping nitrogen altogether, no matter the price. What about when you arrive to pick up your car, you’re told there was some kind of a mistake.

”The car has just been sold to someone else, and the only one left is more expensive” may be something you’ve heard before. It’s the classic bait and switch. In some states it’s illegal, and it’s at the very least an unfair trade practice. That’s the perfect time to recognize it as a sign to walk away.

Not surprisingly, automobile dealer associations aren’t too happy about the proposed rules, saying they’re complicated and could negatively affect their businesses. But if you feel you’ve been wronged by a dealership, Consumer Reports says to complain. Report it to the FTC, which already has the power to bring enforcement actions for deceptive practices, and share your experience.

