110s back in the forecast for next week

A mostly sunny Friday is expected with a Valley high of 103 degrees today. A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa and Pinal County.
By Royal Norman
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:04 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A trough of low pressure passing to the north of Arizona will sweep much of the monsoon moisture out of Arizona into points east of the state.

And at this point, with a strong high building right back in behind the trough, that moisture could be gone for up to a week. Or more. That’s not to say we’ll see a total lack of thunderstorms in the state, but we’ll see the number of storms trend down over the next couple of days. In the Valley, there will be little chance of rain into the weekend. Next week will likely be dry as well.

With overnight lows in the upper-80s, we’re forecasting highs around 105 for Saturday in the Valley with slightly cooler temps on Sunday as the storm passes to the north of Arizona. But highs will pop up quickly next week and by Tuesday and Wednesday, we could see highs of 110 degrees. As a result, we may have to issue a First Alert for a return to the hot temperatures. Also, if the forecast holds, the Weather Service will likely issue an Excessive Heat Watch sometime this weekend for Tuesday and Wednesday.

On this date in 1951, heavy rains flooded Gila Bend, washing out the two main roads that led to the town back in the day.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

