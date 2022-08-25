Rescuers searching for injured hiker find 2nd person needing help on east Phoenix mountain
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams rescued two injured hikers on the Piestewa Peak trail Thursday morning.
The Phoenix Fire Department first responded to a call of an injured man at the top of Piestewa Peak trail. While heading up the trail to find him, rescuers found a woman who also needed help.
Both hikers, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, were safely brought down by helicopter and evaluated by medical crews. Neither needed to go to the hospital.
