Rescuers searching for injured hiker find 2nd person needing help on east Phoenix mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams rescued two injured hikers on the Piestewa Peak trail Thursday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department first responded to a call of an injured man at the top of Piestewa Peak trail. While heading up the trail to find him, rescuers found a woman who also needed help.

Both hikers, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, were safely brought down by helicopter and evaluated by medical crews. Neither needed to go to the hospital.

Rescuers have encountered a second, unrelated injured female hiker while ascending the trial to the first male hiker.



Both hikers are actively being evaluated and extraction plans are underway. — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.