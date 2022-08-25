Newcomers Guide
Rescuers searching for injured hiker find 2nd person needing help on east Phoenix mountain

Fire crews looking for an injured hiker came across another person who needed help.
Fire crews looking for an injured hiker came across another person who needed help.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire technical rescue teams rescued two injured hikers on the Piestewa Peak trail Thursday morning.

The Phoenix Fire Department first responded to a call of an injured man at the top of Piestewa Peak trail. While heading up the trail to find him, rescuers found a woman who also needed help.

Both hikers, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s, were safely brought down by helicopter and evaluated by medical crews. Neither needed to go to the hospital.

