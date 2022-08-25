“Recycle Your Bicycle has touched our children,” Arizona foster mom says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Everyone remembers the joy of getting their first bike, and now you can give that joy to Arizona’s kids in foster care.

Arizona’s Family and Arizona Lottery Gives Back are teaming up with the Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents for their annual Recycle Your Bicycle campaign.

The organization collects new and gently-used bikes for kids in foster care. Volunteers spend hours refurbishing them to like-new condition. These bikes go to families like the Christiansons, a family of eight. They know first-hand how a bike can benefit Arizona’s kids in foster care.

“Most often, when children are first removed [from their homes], they come to us with all that they’re wearing. So, we go out and purchase brand-new clothes and new shoes,” foster mom Jennifer Christianson said. “Recycle Your Bicycle has touched our children. We’re able to give them all new bikes. They can go on bike rides with their siblings. We take them camping. [It’s been a] great experience for our children.”

The children are grateful for the gift. Jayme said it helped her bond with her new siblings. “It helped me to know that I wasn’t without a bike,” she said, “It’s so much fun being able to ride bikes with them.”

Foster dad Clint Christianson agrees. “You get them out there, and they’re with all of the other kids. There is no barrier; there’s nothing different about them. It puts them all as equals.”

You can donate money securely online if you don’t have a bike but still want to help the Recycle Your Bicycle program. That money will go towards buying parts to repair any used bikes. Your time is valuable, too. You can sign up as a volunteer to help refurbish the bikes.

What kind of bikes does Recycle Your Bicycle need?

The short answer is all kinds. AZAFAP serves kids of all ages so they need bikes of all sizes.

12-inch for kids 2-3 years old

16-inch for kids 4-5 years old

20-inch for kids 5-8 years old (most commonly requested)

24-inch for tweens

26-inch for kids 12 and up (biggest need)

Donation day: Saturday, Aug. 27

Where to donate (Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

