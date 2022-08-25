Phoenix Symphony adds more venues in time for the start of its 2022-2023 season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Symphony is adding more venues across the Valley in celebration of its 76th concert season.

Besides their usual performances at Symphony Hall, the group is adding more concerts the Mesa Arts Center, Orpheum Theatre, Camelback Bible Church, and Madison Center for the Arts. The launch of the season will be “A Romantic Evening at Symphony Hall” on Oct. 14-16, featuring violinist Sarah Chang. Chang will be performing Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and many more classical selections.

For the spooky season, Hocus Pocus in Concert Live to Film will be held from Oct. 28-30! Other performances highlighting Broadway classics, global, and film classic scores will be hosted throughout the rest of the coming year. Tickets for those events are available here.

“The 2022-23 season is our second season back after COVID. We are excited for The Phoenix Symphony to be in full swing with a few new members of our orchestra and to invite world-class guest artists to Phoenix for compelling performances,” said Tito Muñoz, Virginia G. Piper Music Director. “The season was thoughtfully curated to offer something to appeal to everyone with new venues to connect with new audience members.”

Two other exciting events to come this fall and early next year are on Nov. 18-20 the Dancers, Dreamers, and Presidents program will make its premiere at Symphony Hall, composed by ASU graduate Daniel Bernard Roumain. On January 18 and 20, 2023, Grammy-award-winning violinist Jennifer Koh will coordinate the REVERB: Contemporary Music Festival at Central United Methodist Church.

2022-23 Full Season:

A Romantic Evening, Oct. 14-16 (Symphony Hall)

Hocus Pocus in Concert Live to Film, Oct. 28-Oct. 30 (Symphony Hall)

Music of the Americas, Nov. 4-6 (Symphony Hall)

Best of Broadway, Nov. 11-13 (Symphony Hall)

Dancers, Dreamers and Presidents, Nov. 18-20 (Symphony Hall)

Disney in Concert: Around the World, Nov. 25-27 (Symphony Hall)

Holiday Pops, Dec. 2-4 (Symphony Hall)

Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 15-18 (Camelback Bible Church, Mesa Arts Center and Pinnacle Presbyterian Church)

New Year’s Eve Concert, Dec. 31 (Symphony Hall)

Purely Classical, Jan. 6-8 (Symphony Hall)

Totally ‘80s, Jan. 27-29 (Madison Center for the Arts)

Fireworks, Feb. 3-5 (Madison Center for the Arts)

The Music of John Williams in Concert, Feb. 17-19 (Symphony Hall)

Turning Points, March 10-12 (Symphony Hall)

Pink Martini, March 17-19 (Orpheum Theatre)

French Connection, March 24-26 (Symphony Hall)

The Princess Bride in Concert Live to Film, March 31-April 2 (Orpheum Theatre)

Let’s Misbehave: The Songs of Cole Porter, April 7-8 (Orpheum Theatre)

Belshazzar’s Feast, April 14-16 (Symphony Hall)

Latin Fire, April 21-23 (Symphony Hall)

Passion and Power, April 28-30 (Symphony Hall)

Grand Finale, May 12-13 (Symphony Hall)

A full, detailed list of performances and programs is available at phoenixsymphony.org.

