Panda Express donates $15,000 to local Boys and Girls Club

The philanthropic arm of the Panda Restaurant Group gave $15,000, virtual reality sets and books to the Ed Robson Family Branch Club in Phoenix.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was an exciting day for children at the Phoenix Boys and Girls Club when they were surprised with gifts from Panda Express.

Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of the Panda Restaurant Group, donated Oculus virtual reality headsets to 200 children at the Ed Robson Family Branch Club and also presented the Club with a check for $15,000. The kids also got to enjoy Panda Express food, play games and received a backpack of goodies and books to take home.

To date, the Panda Cares foundation has raised more than $282 million for kids across the country.

