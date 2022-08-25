Monsoon break on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday will be partly sunny with a high of 102 in the Valley today. Storm chances decrease today, with a better chance for storms in the higher elevations.

Look for a 20% chance of isolated storms in the Valley this evening and again tomorrow. A better chance for storms exists again tomorrow in the mountains of our state, as a weather disturbance swings by to the north of our area. This uptick in monsoon activity in the mountains could lead to heavy rain and strong winds.

Storm activity continues in the high country on Saturday, along with a slight chance for Valley storms. Storm chances are near 30% for the Phoenix metro area Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures should peak around 102 degrees this weekend.

On Sunday, a dry, westerly flow sets up over Arizona signaling a weather pattern change. This will essentially cut storm chances completely in the lower deserts of the states on Sunday through the middle of next week. It will also lead to warmer temperatures with afternoon highs near 105 by next Tuesday and 108 degrees by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.